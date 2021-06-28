Indoor water restrictions for Glenwood Springs residents to lift at 8 a.m. Tuesday

Indoor water restrictions for the city of Glenwood Springs will lift at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, a city release Monday night states.

Outdoor watering restrictions are expected to remain in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.

“No exterior water use including lawn watering, washing cars, or filling pools,” the release states.

“If this timeline changes, an announcement will be made via the City website, City email/text alerts and on the City’s Facebook, Nextdoor, and Twitter pages.”

Shorter showers, limiting bathtub use and running dishwashers and washing machines less are all ways residents can reduce water use, the release states.