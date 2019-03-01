Injury crash closed eastbound I-70 at Eagle-Vail this Friday morning

UPDATE 9 a.m.: I-70 at EB 167 (Eagle-Vail) re-opened, according to Colorado State Patrol. Still closed EB at milemarker 176 on Vail Pass .

—

One person was reportedly critically injured after multiple accidents closed Interstate 70 near Vail early Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. This information has been updated from an earlier report that there had been a fatality.

Two separate accidents involved multiple vehicles as roads turned icy and snowpacked, said Trooper Tim Schaefer, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol.

“We’re asking people to be cautious,” Schaefer said.

The scene of the first accident has been cleared, but Vail Pass is also now closed going eastbound on I-70 due to “safety concerns,” with no estimated time of reopening.

The first call came in at 6:42 a.m. from the local dispatchers. Eastbound I-70 at Eagle-Vail was closed and traffic was diverted around the accidents, Schaefer said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.