Inmate escapes from Rifle Correctional Center on Monday

Jewel Gist.

CDOC/Courtesy

An inmate from a minimum-security prison in Rifle escaped custody on Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Jewel Gist, 54, is suspected of escaping the Rifle Correctional Center near Rifle Gap Reservoir between 8:55 a.m.-noon.

“Gist was found missing during count time and was on-grounds at the time of the escape,” a wanted alert issued by Gov. Jared Polis’ office states. “He is believed to have left in his prison-issued green shirt and pants.”

Gist was convicted in Lincoln County of robbery and sentenced to 16 years in prison, the CDOC said. He has been incarcerated since 2016.

Gist’s whereabouts or destination are currently unknown. He has family in Oklahoma.

According to CDOC, Gist is five-foot, five inches tall, 170 pounds, has hazel eyes, brown hair and is a white male.

Gist also has a Harley-Davidson logo tattoo on his upper right arm. He also has a “white pride” tattoo on the back of his arm as well as an “SS” tattoo in the form of lightning bolts on the inside of his upper left arm, among many other tattoos.

Gist is considered dangerous and no one should attempt to apprehend him. Anyone who has any information on Gist’s whereabouts are being asked to call the CDOC Command Post at 303-429-1392.

Call 911 if you have an immediate sighting of this fugitive.