Inside the Chamber: Glenwood Springs Visitor Information Center is the first stop for summer fun

The Glenwood Springs Community Center has begun accommodating parking spaces for the new Hanging Lake Welcome Center and shuttle bus service.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Wearing sweaters and watching it rain, sleet, hail, then rain again out the windows of the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center up until just a couple weeks ago, has made it feel like summer has barely begun. But here we are, post July 4th and halfway through already. Numbers of guests popping in to pick up brochures and maps and ask questions went steadily upward as spring became summer, despite the odd weather this year, and the changes to Glenwood’s tourist-driven queries have been apparent.

All that is Hanging Lake has certainly been the biggest adjustment for visitors and therefore for the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center, since April. Our staff is the front line for assisting folks with this transition. The responses from guests and locals alike to the new Hanging Lake reservation system have varied greatly. Transferring phone calls to the Hanging Lake Welcome Center has become muscle memory at this point for all of us at the front desk, as is tracing the route to the shuttle pickup on our site specific, simplified city maps. No question though, we at the Chamber and Glenwood Springs Visitor Center are happy to see our lovely Hanging Lake preserved through this new system.

The week of the Strawberry Days Festival brought a real increase in out-of-town visitors from all over the state and many stopped into the Glenwood Springs Visitors Center with questions on practically all of the activities the area has to offer. Most were staying for the entire week and inquired about activities ranging from paragliding to ziplining to paddle boarding and even horseback riding.

Following our geothermal amenities, though, hiking and biking seem to be the most sought after attractions for visitors to our lovely hometown. Whether in regards to Hanging Lake permits or alternatives, or the ever-changing status of the Glenwood Canyon trails, we are kept on our toes trying to stay up to date with trail conditions. The snow finally melted, but the rivers keep rising, along with the numbers of trail seekers. Updates from both guests and local authorities such as CDOT who call in or report back on the conditions are much appreciated.

The Glenwood Canyon Bike Path is a huge draw for out-of-town guests, and our deep winter’s effects on its closure status have forced many an outdoor enthusiast to seek out the Rio Grande Trail or learn about the gorgeous path that follows the Roaring Fork River along the edge of Glenwood Springs.

Two other often-asked questions: “What is at the top of that gondola thing?” and “Where should we eat?” are quite a treat for the staff here to answer. We all love our unique mountain-top theme park, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and get excited to tell guests what they can enjoy up there before coming back down to soak in one of the wonderful hot springs. And with Glenwood Springs becoming such a foodie haven, we all enjoy being able to talk about our fabulous restaurants with their unique menus, outdoor seating options, and special brunches or happy hours.

In addition to sharing our knowledge of our attractions and services with locals and folks from around the USA, the staff at the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center were happy to meet and assist international visitors from Australia, England, Ireland, Switzerland, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Jordan and Peru.