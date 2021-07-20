Interstate 70 remains closed overnight through Glenwood Canyon as crews assess “several mudslides”

Interstate 70 remains closed late Tuesday night in both directions between the Dotsero and Glenwood Springs exits because of “several mudslides” in the Glenwood Canyon.

In a tweet sent about 11:05 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said “crews are monitoring and assessing several mudslides on #I70 in Glenwood Canyon. Safety is the top priority tonight and crews will begin clean up once it is safe to do so.”

Officials said the mudslides on the roadway were caused Tuesday afternoon and evening by rain on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area. They did not give an estimated time on when the interstate would reopen.

I-70 is also closed from the West Rifle to Canyon Creek exits further west but is open to local traffic at Exit 109, Canyon Creek.

The National Weather Service issued a warning at 8:36 p.m. and it expired at 10:30 p.m. Transportation officials are closing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon when a flash flood warning is in effect in the area because of concerns in the burn scar area from the 2020 wildfire, which burned more than 32,600 acres around the canyon.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning stated.

The section of highway has been closed numerous times this spring and summer because of mudslides that have gone across the road and into the Colorado River.

There is currently no estimate for when I-70 will reopen. Go to cotrip.org for the most up to date travel information.

This is a developing story that will be updated.