Interstate 70 closed WB through Glenwood Canyon
6:15 a.m.: Interstate 70 is closed westbound at MM 133 (Dotsero) for a rolled over semi in Glenwood Canyon. This is expected to be an extended closure of four to six hours.
I-70 is closed westbound at milepost 133 for a CMV rolled over in Glenwood Canyon. This will be an extended closure of 4-6 hours. @ColoradoDOT @GypsumFire @EagleCountySO pic.twitter.com/dGxjNcr77L
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 16, 2022
This story will be updated with information as provided.
