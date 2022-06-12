UPDATE: Interstate 70 eastbound reopens at Glenwood Springs after fire near Dotsero

Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened Sunday night through Glenwood Canyon following a roadside fire near Dotsero, according to a Garfield County Communications Authority text alert update sent at 9:19 p.m.

The fire was reportedly near Dotsero and burning on about 1 to 2 acres, according to Eagle County emergency alerts. Westbound lanes in that vicinity previously were reopened.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.