Interstate 70 Eastbound from Rifle to New Castle reopened following morning closure

Interstate 70 Eastbound has reopened at mile-marker 90 in Rifle to mile-marker 105 near the town of New Castle.

According to Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol, one crash involved a pickup truck and a Chevy Astro van at mile marker 98 eastbound shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person was reportedly injured in that crash Cutler said.

As of 9:59 a.m. there were no closures in Glenwood Canyon however traffic was slow due to crews cleaning up a two-vehicle accident at milepost 121 westbound.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher, there were also two single vehicle crashes on I-70 westbound just east of Glenwood Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.