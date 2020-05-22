Interstate 70 eastbound closed near New Castle due to fatality

A fatal accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. near New Castle along Interstate 70 at mile marker 107.

“We do have a confirmed fatality,” said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Cutler was unable to provide any additional information at this time concerning the accident.

On Facebook, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported both eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 shut down at mile marker 105 with no estimated time for reopening.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured through the area along U.S. Highway 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.