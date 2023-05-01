Interstate 70 pothole repairs slated for next several weeks.

Traffic makes its way on Colorado Highway 82 through the CMC turnoff light just south of Glenwood on Monday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Now that the winter is finally ending, the Colorado Department of Transportation is filling all of the gnarly potholes in Glenwood Canyon and along Interstate 70.

Due to above-normal snowfall and below-average temperatures this past winter, potholes in the canyon and along I-70 in Garfield County got especially bad.

“Now with the warmer temperatures, we’re out in full force to make the repairs necessitated by this winter’s conditions in order to keep our highways safe and reliable for the traveling public,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release.

CDOT spent the winter working to temporarily fill and repair what they could throughout the canyon, but more permanent repairs require consistently warm days, the release states.

More potholes develop or get worse during the springtime freeze and thaw cycle, and motorists should be prepared for that and upcoming lane closures for permanent repairs as the weather gets warmer.

For the next several weeks, drivers should be prepared for moving, single-lane closures, along with possible delays, while potholes are being repaired, the release states. CDOT asks that drivers slow down when approaching work zones for the safety of everyone involved.

Although pothole maintenance is typically done at night, CDOT will do repairs during the day, which aims to prevent further deterioration and damage to the roadway.

This past winter season was the third or fourth snowiest winter in the past 50 years. The statewide snowpack is averaging 150% of normal as the 32nd tracked winter storm is currently affecting the high country, the release states.

This year, CDOT received an additional $45 million in funding from the Polis administration after an “especially harsh winter,” according to a separate release by CDOT.

“$19.6 million will fund snow and ice control above and beyond the $84 million base budget for these operations and a $12 million reserve fund that has been exhausted,” the release states. “$25 million will support projects to address critical pavement conditions across the state such as permanent repair of potholes.”

CDOT maintenance and engineering teams are currently identifying locations for repair, the release states.

“Colorado’s strong winter snowpack has helped grow our economy, support jobs and our world-class ski resorts but we also need to address the consequences of a challenging winter to ensure that our roads remain safe and reliable for drivers and our economy as the weather warms up. We are making it a priority to fix potholes on state roads after a tough winter,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a release.

“Our maintenance team plays a key role in making critical repairs like fixing potholes, so please respect work zones and help keep them safe on the job,” Lew said in the release.

If you do encounter a pothole that you cannot avoid while driving, CDOT asks that you try to reduce your speed and check your rear and side mirrors before swerving or braking abruptly.

Also be wary of puddles since they can disguise deep potholes.

“Drivers who see or hit a pothole on a state highway should report it to a CDOT customer service representative so repairs can be scheduled,” the release states.

CDOT only maintains state roadways, which locally includes I-70 and Colorado Highway 82.

According to CDOT’s general pothole information, potholes cost about $60 per square yard to repair depending on the hole depth and width, and repair times can vary between 10 to 30 minutes.

For more information, call CDOT’s Northwestern Colorado Region Three office at 970-243-2368.