Interstate 70 reopens eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit

Updated: 10:54 a.m. Interstate 70 is now open in both directions at the Glenwood Springs exit.

Original story

Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit due to several accidents including an overturned semi-truck.

Crews are working to move the 4,000 pounds of cargo to the side to try intermediate closures to help get people through the canyon, but no estimated time was given, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

The driver of the commercial vehicle has been rushed to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

Westbound I-70 in the canyon is still open.