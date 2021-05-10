UPDATE: Identity of body discovered north of Rifle May 5 released

UPDATE: Garfield County authorities have identified the woman whose body was found north of Rifle near Colorado Highway 13 last week as Sunny Morrisette, age 38, of Rifle.

An autopsy performed May 6, the day after the body was found on private property just off the highway, revealed no injuries that contributed to Morrisette’s death, according to a Monday press release from Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire.

“The forensic pathologist will be completing microscopic examination of tissue specimens and waiting for toxicology results before forming an opinion on Ms. Morrisette’s cause of death,” Glassmire said in the release. “The manner of death remains under investigation.”

A forensic pathologist’s report usually take about six to eight weeks to complete, the release also stated. No additional information was provided, and the case remains under investigation.

––

Original story: Garfield County authorities are conducting an investigation into the discovery of a deceased female just off state Highway 13 north of Rifle May 5.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was advised at about 2 p.m. that day regarding a deceased body found in a field approximately 75 to 100 yards west of Highway 13, near mile marker 3.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a female,” according to a Sheriff’s Office press release issued May 6.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was contacted and an autopsy ordered.

“This is an ongoing investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office,” the release states.

Coroner Robert Glassmire will provide additional information regarding the deceased female once the autopsy has been completed, the identity confirmed and the appropriate notification of next of kin has been made, the release states.