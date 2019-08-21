Investigators still trying to figure out what sparked Tuesday’s house fire in Glenwood Springs

Firefighters work to extinguish the last flames from the porch of a Glenwood Springs home Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Thomas Phippen/Post Independent

Fire investigators are still working on determining the cause of Tuesday’s house fire in Glenwood Springs, which left no one injured but caused extensive damage.

First responders were called to the scene on West 12th Avenue off Riverview Drive near Midland Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are still working on the investigation trying to figure out what caused the fire,” Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said. “Because the family wasn’t home, they have no indications of what might’ve happened. Our fire investigators are still working on that.”

Tillotson said there was some concern Tuesday afternoon that the blaze could have spread, noting a 40-foot spruce tree beside the residence caught fire, too.

“Fortunately, yesterday, we didn’t have any strong winds,” Tillotson said. “That would be the difference between yesterday and a week ago when we were having those red flag warnings.

“Stronger winds could’ve carried those embers farther and created more of a risk of spread.”

It took about half an hour to put out the blaze, with more than a dozen firefighters, emergency personal and police on scene.

Tillotson complimented the Glenwood Springs Police Department for the role it played in helping extinguish Tuesday’s blaze.

According to Tillotson, firefighters and police officers worked together to quickly hand lay 400 to 500 hundred feet of hose.

“Four or five of those police officers pitched in and helped us hand drag that hose, and they were just awesome,” Tillotson said. “They were very, very helpful.”

As for the house’s condition, Tillotson said, “I can’t say it is totally destroyed but it is extensively damaged. But, I believe it is repairable.”

Since Tuesday’s house fire, an outpouring of community support for the displaced family, which included a mother, father and three children, had founds its way onto social media.

As of Wednesday evening a “House Fire Personal Emergency Fundraiser” on Facebook had raised $2,660 through 56 individual contributors.

mabennett@postindependent.com