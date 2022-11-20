Investors through Carbondale COVENTURE zero in on six local nonprofits

The future site of a new Roaring Fork Habitat for Humanity development in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A contingent of venture capitalists and investors are right now reviewing a hand-selected group of valley-wide nonprofits to financially back.

Each year, COVENTURE, a Carbodale-based nonprofit that connects community investors with local businesses and entities, hosts what’s called a Mountain Pitch Event. Here, companies make pitches to these prospective investors on why their entities should be backed.

For instance, last year investors committed $350,000 toward Rifle-based Copper Key Tiny Homes in collaboration with Colorado Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, according to coventure online.

During the 2022 Mountain Pitch Event on Thursday, judges heard pitches exclusively from nonprofit organizations. Representatives from Roaring Fork Habitat for Humanity, LIFT-UP, Farm Collaborative, Aspen Strong, La Madichi Savings Club and Educational Pathways to Innovative Careers (EPIC) made pitches.

COVENTURE judges included Rick Carlson, Erica Snow and Tyler Moebius.

Carlson is vice president of sales and strategy for Silicon Valley Enterprise Verific Design and Automation. Moebius is chair of COVENTURE. Snow is executive director of the Aspen Community Foundation.

Each entity that pitched Thursday represent bigger-picture needs in the valley.

Habitat offers affordable housing projects that charge rates based on Area Median Income.

The Farm Collaborative aims to establish more sustainable farming by drawing down Carbon emissions.

La Madichi promotes financial literacy and independence among immigrant families of Colorado.

Aspen Strong connects people to the ever-growing need of mental health services throughout the valley.

LIFT-UP is a charity that provides things like regional food pantries and aims to establish food security for families across the valley and beyond.

And, Educational Pathways to Innovative Careers connects young men and women to specialized careers in the trades and things like aviation.

COVENTURE had screened 3,000 nonprofits before selecting these six as potential investment candidates.