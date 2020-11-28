Iron Mountain Hot Springs looks ahead: Expansion planned with natural elements

Iron Mountain Hot Springs plans to renovate and expand its facility come spring 2021, pending approval from the Glenwood Springs City Council.

Currently, the hot springs are operating at about less than half the normal capacity due to Covid-19, owner Steve Beckley said, but plans to build additional pools, locker rooms, food services and retail options will accommodate more guests and allow people to spread out during visits.

The expansion project also lays out plans for an adult pool area. Beckley said this would be a way for guests to have a more private experience away from children and families who will also have a designated and supervised area.

“(The new pool area is) a different demographic. If people… (would rather) enjoy the pools by themselves with adults, that’s what we’re going to offer on that side of the facility,” Beckley said.

There will be a total of 10 mineral pools and one freshwater pool added, according to proposed plans. Staff members have learned more about what customers like since the initial construction of the attraction and are using that information to build newer pools based on what guests prefer.

“There will be a lot of them with rock bottoms, gravel bottoms and infinity edges…we (found) out which are people’s favorite pools and we’re gonna mimic those into the design. It should be a really nice facility when it’s finished,” Beckley said.

A unique element of the project will be the natural roof design for the new enclosure. The incorporation of native plants will help create a camouflage effect for the building with its natural surroundings.

“So that’s the goal…our plan is to have a building that has a natural roof that has dirt on it (and) grasses so it doesn’t look like this big massive roof. The goal is to make it kind of blend in with the facility,” Beckley said.

The entire investment cost of the project is roughly around $7 million and will involve taking on 10-20 new employees.

The Glenwood Springs City Council will discuss construction plans Dec. 3 more thoroughly before granting approval.

