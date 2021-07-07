 PHOTO: It’s About Time | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTO: It’s About Time

News News |

It's About Time
The Midland Railroad depot at the western end of 10th Street as it must have looked on Saturday, April 15, 1905, before the Presidential Train came through. Well-decorated with flags and bunting and pulled by Engine #15, the train slowly approached the depot. It had been freshly painted white for this occasion. President Roosevelt, riding in the private car he called “Rocket,” one of the three Pennsylvanian Railroad special cars, yelled from the back of the train to the crowd that he would be back to Glenwood Springs soon.Frontier Museum

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more