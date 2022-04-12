 It’s About Time: A slice of Grand Avenue history | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

It’s About Time: A slice of Grand Avenue history

News News |

Glenwood Springs Historical Society
Before, August 1961

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society shared this before-and-after set of photos from the Grand Avenue tree clearcut. In the summer of 1961, the large cottonwood trees lining South Grand Avenue were cut down in order to widen the road. These photos were taken in front of Sayre Park. It’s believed they were taken by longtime local newspaperman, the late Al Maggard.

After, September 1961

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more