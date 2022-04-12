It’s About Time: A slice of Grand Avenue history
The Glenwood Springs Historical Society shared this before-and-after set of photos from the Grand Avenue tree clearcut. In the summer of 1961, the large cottonwood trees lining South Grand Avenue were cut down in order to widen the road. These photos were taken in front of Sayre Park. It’s believed they were taken by longtime local newspaperman, the late Al Maggard.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Rifle boys, Coal Ridge girls win Eagle Invitational track meet
The Rifle boys and Coal Ridge girls were tops among Garfield County high school track and field teams competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday.