 It's About Time: An early Glenwood mail carrier
It’s About Time: An early Glenwood mail carrier

Circa 1914. George Gibbons Hayes, mail carrier, pictured on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with covered side car. This photo was taken in front of First National Bank and the Colorado Midland ticket station on the corner of Eighth and Grand, with the Hotel Glenwood in the background.
Glenwood Springs Historical Society/John B. Schutte, photographer
