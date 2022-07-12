 It’s About Time feature photo: Outside the Odeon Theater | PostIndependent.com
It’s About Time feature photo: Outside the Odeon Theater

The northern facade of the Odeon Theater, 312 Seventh Street, circa 1920 (during prohibition). The front of the building is covered with event posters and a sandwich board is placed at left advertising dancing until midnight. The stone front pillars are partially covered with signage reading “Odeon” and “Dancing.” Two men, dressed in suits, are standing on the steps leading into the entrance. The man on the right is identified as Ernest Rowe, and the man on left is George Weirick. The site housed the Glenwood Eagles Club for several decades, and is now KC’s Wing House.
Glenwood Springs Historical Society photo
Iconic Images
