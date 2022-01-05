It’s About Time: Historical photo info sought
This photo in the Frontier Museum archives of a motorboat and water skier in the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was acquired by the museum in 1986. However, they have no more information as to when it might have been taken, and what the event was all about. If anyone remembers, let the museum know by emailing history@rof.net or calling 970-945-4448.