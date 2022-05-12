 It’s About Time historical photo: Roll out the barrel | PostIndependent.com
It’s About Time historical photo: Roll out the barrel

Rolling out the barrel meant just that when this turn-of-the-century (20th, that is) picture was taken in front of Ed. S. Hughes Liquors in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. The storefront later hosted Benedeck's Furniture, Top Drawer Office Supplies and, from 2011 to 2021, the offices of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. The White Elk Museum and Taxidermy shop is on the left. Jake Schwarz’s Furniture and Undertaking is center foreground. The gentleman standing at the left of group on the sidewalk was Ed Hughes, owner of the liquor and bottling establishment.
Provided by Glenwood Springs Historical Society

