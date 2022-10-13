 It’s About Time: The Old Farmers Flour Mill on the Roaring Fork | PostIndependent.com
It’s About Time: The Old Farmers Flour Mill on the Roaring Fork

The Old Farmers Flour Mill was located along the Roaring Fork River, where farmers could bring their wheat and return home with their winter's supply of flour. The mill house still stands, but has been remodeled into a residence. The full story of the mill is included in Lena Urquhart's local history book, "Spa in the Mountains."
Glenwood Springs Historical Society photo
