PHOTO: It’s About Time

The photo above is one of the strangest pictures in the archives of the Frontier Museum. It has produced some confusion about Glenwood’s early history, with one of the three photos of the same dugout labeled as a post office. Lena M. Urquhart, in “Glenwood Springs: Spa in the Mountains” on page 17, says the photo dates to 1884 and claims the dugout is Fred Barlow’s Grand Springs Hotel. Lena also mentions it is the wedding of pioneers Dolly Barlow (extreme left) and James Landis (third person from the right). Jim Nelson in his “Glenwood Springs, A Quick History,” says, “It supposedly served as a hotel, as a saloon and as a repository for the Garfield County records.” Supposition about history is often hard to prove. As for the writing above the door … any guess as to what it says is welcome.
