It’s election day in Aspen, the first ever in the month of March

With just hours left before the polls close in the Aspen municipal election, candidates for mayor and council and those on both sides of a development ballot question are pulling out their last-ditch campaign efforts today.

Candidates have said they will be knocking on doors in high-density, affordable-housing complexes, calling voters who have not yet cast their ballots, pushing “get out the vote” messages on social media and standing on street corners waiving signs asking for votes.

City Hall is the only place Aspen voters can cast their votes today; they should not be mailed. Ballots brought in after 7 p.m. will not be counted.

Today is an historic election because it is the first time it’s being held in March. City elections have traditionally been held in May, until a group of citizens last fall put a referendum on the ballot asking to change the date to the first Tuesday in March, when they argued more people are in town.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, 2,010 ballots had been cast, according to Deputy City Clerk Nicole Henning. On the eve of the city elections in May 2017, 1,887 ballots had been cast.

Aspen residents are voting on a new mayor and two council members, along with deciding a ballot question asking whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the base of Aspen Mountain’s west side.

