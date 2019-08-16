Jackknifed semi closed one lane on EB I-70 Friday morning

A semi and its trail sit in the media on I-70 eastbound Friday morning. The crash closed one lane of the interstate near milemarker 94 Friday morning for roughly 3 hours. (Provided by Karlie George)



No injuries were reported but there were traffic delays after a semi jackknifed on Interstate 70 near the Rifle Airport exit early Friday morning.

A contracted U.S. Mail tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on I70 when it jackknifed and rolled to its side in the median near milemarker 94. The incident closed the left lane for a few hours and caused traffic delays, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler

A call came in at 2:36 a.m. Friday first reporting the incident.

The driver, a 46-year-old male, was cited at the scene, according to CSP. It is unclear at this time why the trailer jackknifed on that stretch of highway, or why the driver was cited.

Colorado Department of Transportation closed the left lane of the highway around 10 a.m. Friday morning to remove the semi and the trailer from the median. Cleanup finished around 1 p.m., according to Trooper Cutler.



jcarney@postindependent.com