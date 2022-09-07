Fred Jarman formally named Garfield County manager

Fred Jarman

Garfield County commissioners on Tuesday officially named longtime deputy county manager Fred Jarman as its new county manager.

Jarman, who has been with Garfield County for 20 years, will replace Kevin Batchelder, who is retiring on Sept. 16.

The Board of County Commissioners made the appointment following an internal search for candidates and subsequent interviews, a county news release states.

Jarman has served as deputy county manager since April 2016. Prior to that, he was the county’s community development director for 10 years.

He holds a master’s degree in community and regional planning from the University of Oregon, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Emory and Henry College in Virginia.

Prior to working in local government, he served two tours in the U.S. Peace Corps in west and central Africa in international development. He has lived in Garfield County for 23 years, where he and his wife are raising two daughters, the release states.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Jarman told the commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. “I look forward to continuing the county’s efforts to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Garfield County.”

The appointment was made unanimously by the commissioners.