Jazz Aspen announces artists, venues, details for new downtown June Experience

Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Tuesday announced the initial lineup of nine musicians and seven venues for its reformatted June Experience, which moves the festival to multiple venues in downtown Aspen from its longtime home at the Benedict Music Tent.

Running from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23, the format is aimed at creating a walkable venue-to-venue festival of staggered shows.

Events will kick off Thursday with two rooftop performances at the Aspen Art Museum featuring New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi-Gras Indian krewe Cha Wa — a 2019 Grammy Nominee for Best Regional Roots Album.

“This JAS June Experience promises to be a fantastic and genre diverse musical celebration that will attract the widest audience demographic of JAS June in years,” Jazz Aspen President and CEO Jim Horowitz said in the announcement.

In addition to the Aspen Art Museum, Jazz Aspen plans to utilize space at Belly Up Aspen, downstairs at The Little Nell, the Velvet Buck at the St. Regis, the Hotel Jerome garden, Victoria’s Espresso & Wine Bar and yet-to-be announced venues.

Confirmed artists for Friday include Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Patti Austin, the young breakout British singer-songwriter Jacob Collier and Canadian singer, trumpeter and bandleader Bria Skonberg.

Recommended Stories For You