Jazz up your Tuesday night with the Travis Anderson Trio 

The Travis Anderson Trio

Publicity photo

The point of live music is to have a good time, and for the Travis Anderson Trio that is how it began, and one of the main focuses of their performances.

“The overriding aesthetic for the group is just to have fun and to kind of bring the audience into that fold,” Anderson said.

The show continues the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association series, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain View Church.

The band got together by accident about 15 years ago.

“I was just playing solo piano at jazz club, like happy hours, and I had never played with anybody in my whole life,” he said.

They accidentally double booked a bass player and a drummer on the gig, and they all decided to play together.

“‘Well, we’re getting paid, do you want us to play with you?’ And I said, ‘OK,’” Anderson said. “That was 15 years ago, and I’m still playing with the same bass player.”

Steve Pikal is the first-call bassist of the Twin Cities, and the drummer is Nathan Norman, who joined the group about nine years ago. Anderson himself was described as a fleet-fingered pianist according to a news release.

Together, they play some traditional jazz, pulling influence from greats like Oscar Peterson, while also playing more modern and familiar songs.

“It’s mainstream, kind of like what I would consider the height of jazz is like ’50s and ’60s kind of piano trios,” Anderson said.

A signature touch of their playing style that they love to do is play more modern stuff, with a little twist, Anderson said. They’ll play TV and movie themes, Disney stuff, video games, Charlie Brown theme songs, animated specials and others.

“Things that people can attach to and then we can kind of go off the rails and do our own thing,” he said. “We’re not losing people in the weeds of getting in too deep in the jazz cannon.”

This is the trio’s first tour, but they have been hyping up Minneapolis for some time, receiving great feedback, and they hope to bring the same joy to others in the country.

“It’s kind of the most consistent feedback we get is that the shows are fun,” he said “They can see that we’re having fun on stage. We’re engaging with each other, we’re engaging with the audience, and just a little more interactive that way.”

If you go… What: The Travis Anderson Trio When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 Where: Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs How much: $25

For season ticket information, contact the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Nancy at 303-517-9800 or Sue at 970-379-3488.