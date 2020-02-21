JC Breakfast & Lunch opens in Carbondale

28-year-old Trino Camacho recently opened his first restaurant, JC Breakfast & Lunch, in Carbondale



When Trino Camacho moved from Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico to the Roaring Fork Valley at the age of 14, he couldn’t even cook an egg.

But he still had a dream.

“‘One day I will have my own breakfast place,'” Camacho recalled telling his uncle as a teenager.

So, Camacho got his foot in the kitchen working part-time as a dishwasher at a bistro in Basalt.

It wasn’t long before Camacho worked his way up from cleaning pots, pans, plates and silverware in the dish pit to preparing dishes as a line cook.

“I fell in love with cooking,” Camacho said. “It took some time, but I just kept learning.”

In December, Camacho opened his first restaurant – JC Breakfast & Lunch – in Carbondale.

Located at 914 Highway 133 and named after his daughter Jessia and son Christopher, the new eatery, as its name suggests, offers breakfast and lunch offerings from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

In addition to traditional breakfast fare, JC’s menu also offers eggs Benedict, omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes, crepes and French toast.

Camacho was particularly proud of his restaurant’s take on the classic breakfast offering huevos rancheros.

Comprised of two eggs, corn tortillas, beans, pepper jack, cheddar cheese as well as red and green salsa, huevos rancheros also comes with a side of hash browns, for $11.50.

JC Breakfast & Lunch’s huevos rancheros. Matthew Bennett/Post Independent

“Everything we do, we do with love,” Camacho said.

JC’s lunch offerings, which customers can order all day, range from hearty burgers and Philly cheesesteak to fettuccine Alfredo and Caesar salad.

The Philly Cheesesteak at JC’s Breakfast & Lunch. Matthew Bennett/Post Independent

JC Breakfast & Lunch does not sell alcohol, however Camacho hoped to start serving mimosas and bloody marys in the coming weeks. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of milk shakes and smoothies.

Camacho said his first experience in customer service was actually going door-to-door in a small town near Guadalajara to sell ice pops.

The young entrepreneur milked his grandfather’s cows in the morning and sold his uncle’s ice pops in the afternoon in addition to attending school while living in Mexico.

Camacho, who co-owns JC Breakfast & Lunch with his wife Jessica, said had it not been for his humble beginnings, owning his own restaurant would have never come to fruition.

mabennett@postindependent.com