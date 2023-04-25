Jeff Gatlin to step down as chief operating officer in Roaring Fork School District

Jeff Gatlin, Roaring Fork Schools



Jeff Gatlin has acted as chief operating officer for Roaring Fork School District since 2015. Now, Gatlin will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year to take the same position at Jefferson County School District, according to a RFSD news release.

Gatlin, who played an instrumental part in developing housing programs for teachers throughout the school district, has been with the district for 10 years. In a letter to the school community, District Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez recognized the work Gatlin has done for the district.

“Jeff is a trusted and beloved member of our school district who has led important work during his tenure, including creating and expanding our staff housing program, developing a crisis response plan, and launching a one-to-one computer initiative,” Rodríguez said in the letter. “Jeff is known for his collaboration, kindness, and for always prioritizing what’s best for our students and staff.”

Reflecting on his past 10 years in the valley, Gatlin knows the memories he’s made during his time with Roaring Fork School District are ones that will last forever.

“My kids have spent the majority of their lives in this valley and we have made some lasting relationships here,” Gatlin told the Post Independent on Monday. “It’s bittersweet and I have nothing but fond memories of the work and really fond memories of the people and I’ll definitely miss both of those.”

Growing up on the Front Range in Monument, Colorado before receiving a degree from the University of Colorado Boulder, Gatlin is excited for the opportunity the Front Range will present to him. With family residing in Boulder and the attractions provided by the metro area, Gatlin is looking forward to more than just a new opportunity in Jefferson County.

“There are a variety of reasons why I think this is the right thing to do right now,” Gatlin said. “I’m excited to be close to family and I’m excited for the effortless opportunities I’ll have to attend a Broncos game or Nuggets game.”

As the Front Range and Jefferson County School District await Gatlin’s arrival, the New York native is excited for the challenge his new occupation will present to him.

“It’s an important job in JeffCo and I know it’s going to be different and challenging out there,” Gatlin said. “I’m excited for the challenge and I’m excited to get to work.”

With only a few more weeks left in the school year, Gatlin has already made his way out to the Front Range to get a refresher.

“My wife and I were on the Front Range this weekend,” Gatlin said. “It felt great to get back out there and check out what will soon be our home.”

Gatlin is set to step down following the May 27 graduations for Roaring Fork District high schools. The COO position will be posted to the district’s website immediately.