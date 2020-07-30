Jeffries wins fourth Henry Award

Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC) Production Designer Sean Jeffries won his fourth Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award in a virtual event held this past Sunday. The award was for Outstanding Lighting Design for the theatre’s recent production of “A View from the Bridge.”

The Henry Awards are the highest honor that theatres, performers and theatre designers can receive in the state of Colorado.

During his four seasons with TRTC, Jeffries has received 13 nominations, including five this year — two for Outstanding Lighting Design (“A View from the Bridge” and “The Doyle and Debbie Show”), one for Outstanding Scenic Design (“A View from the Bridge”), and two for Outstanding Sound Design (“A View from the Bridge” and “The Doyle and Debbie Show”).

“I’m humbled to be recognized among such incredible talent throughout the state! And I’m thankful for a performing arts community that continues to encourage and challenge me year after year,” Jeffries said.

Overall, TRTC received 10 nominations, which included Bob Moore for Outstanding Actor in a Play (“A Walk in the Woods”), Sonya Meyer for Outstanding Actress in a Musical (“The Doyle and Debbie Show”), Colin Tugwell for Outstanding Scenic Design (“The Doyle and Debbie Show”), Jennifer Schiller for Outstanding Costume Design (“A Walk in the Woods”), and Best Ensemble for the actors in A Walk in the Woods. TRTC has received 36 nominations and won eight Henry Awards cumulatively in the past four years.