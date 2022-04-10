Jessica Schwarz selected to be next Glenwood Springs Elementary School principal

Jessica Schwarz has been selected to become the new principal of Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

Roaring Fork Schools/courtesy photo

Recent new Roaring Fork Schools educator Jessica Schwarz has been selected to become the next principal of Glenwood Springs Elementary School, starting in August 2022.

She will be replacing longtime GSES Principal Audrey Hazleton, who announced earlier this school year that she will be leaving after this year to lead the Singapore American School.

Schwarz has worked in education for 18 years and joined the Roaring Fork Schools as an instructional facilitator at the beginning of this school year, according to a district news release.

“Jess has proven herself to be someone who leads with curiosity and works to understand existing systems before implementing new ones,” Chief Academic Officer Rick Holt said in the release. “She has been effective in leading difficult conversations while staying focused on outcomes that support all students. She is a true champion for equity and highly committed to academic outcomes.”

Holt, in a letter to GSES staff and families, said the interview committee participants noted Schwarz’s “unwavering commitment to students — always asking if what we’re doing is worthy of the kids — and choosing courage over comfort when deciding what’s best for students.

“The committee also noted her amazing energy, ability to be flexible and adaptive when challenges present, and her ability to connect social-emotional learning to academic process,” Holt wrote.

Schwarz said it will be an honor to lead GSES as principal.

“Their student-centered mission, commitment to family partnership, and holistic approach to instruction grounded in the EL Education model is deeply aligned to my values as a leader, educator, and human,” she said in the release.