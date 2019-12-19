Jingle Bell 5K Run is Sunday in Carbondale

Photo courtesy Renee Ramgee

The 11th Independence Run & Hike Jingle Bell 5K Run takes place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, beginning at the store in the La Fontana Plaza on Highway 133.

There will be an ugly sweater contest, treats and the first 50 people who sign up will receive a free wrap from Dos Gringos Burritos.

Entry is $15, and proceeds benefit the Glenwood Springs High School track and field team. Pre-register at Independence Run & Hike. Call 970-704-0909 for more information.