 Johnny O Band takes Summer of Music stage Wednesday night | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Johnny O Band takes Summer of Music stage Wednesday night

News News |

The Glenwood Springs Summer of Music continues tonight at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs with the blues sounds of The Johnny O Band. Opening the show starting at 6:30 p.m. is The Goodman Band. There is no admission to the concerts, but donations to the Summer of Music are collected throughout the evening.| Johnny O Band publicity photo
Publicity photo
Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User