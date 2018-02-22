Judge keeps Colorado teen accused of threat in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado student accused of making threatening statements after the Florida school shooting will remain in custody at least until Monday.

The 15-year-old from Grand Junction was arrested Feb. 15 after he allegedly told others he could have done more damage to his school than had been done in Parkland, Florida the day before.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Magistrate Will McNulty rejected a request from the boy’s mother to release him Wednesday. He said he wanted to be cautious because the teen had two juvenile delinquency cases last year and he wasn’t sure of his mental state. McNulty hopes to hear from a psychologist familiar with him Monday before deciding whether to release him.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t he was making a direct threat and described her son as “analytical.”