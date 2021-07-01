Judge rejects RMI lawsuit against Garfield County

Work continues at the RMI quarry adjacent to the Transfer Trail in 2020.

Peter Baumann / Post Independent

A Garfield County District Court judge on Saturday rejected a lawsuit filed by a Denver-based mining company alleging Garfield County Government could not regulate their rocky quarry mining operation just north of Glenwood Springs because it’s on federal land.

Rocky Mountain Industrials initially began mining 15.7 permitted acres near the Transfer Trail. RMI, however, later sought to expand operations to 447 acres, which would have increased truck traffic from about 20 truckloads per day to as many as 500 daily between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance in response filed a complaint with Garfield County over suspected permit violations allegedly committed by RMI. The alleged five major violations ranged from RMI “extracting and selling materials outside of the original approvals” made by the county to “size of the operations exceeding the permitted size.”

The Garfield County Commissioners directed county staff to investigate the complaint and report back, it states in a Tuesday Citizens’ Alliance news release. With the staff report in hand by early March 2019, the commissioners held public hearings in March and April, and then issued a formal Notice of Violations on May 13, 2019.

RMI responded by filing the lawsuit against the county in 2019. Since then, Garfield County has spent upwards of $500,000 defending against the suit, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said on Thursday.

“There’s always other avenues to appeal that,” he said. “So, we’ll wait until it’s completely over, and we’ll sit and talk to all parties and see what we can do to resolve everything.”

District Court Judge Anne K. Norrdin stated in her ruling that RMI’s reconsideration must allege a tangible, indisputable error of judgment in order to successfully file an appeal.

“The court has considered the arguments made by (RMI) in support of its reconsideration request,” Norrdin stated. “The court cannot find that it has made a manifest error in fact or law that ‘clearly mandates’ a different result. As such, (RMI’s) request for reconsideration is denied.”

Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance President Jeff Peterson said in the Tuesday news release that the ruling is great news for the community.

“(Norrdin’s) ruling shows the Garfield County Commissioners were on solid ground when they cited RMI for violating the special use permit that governs its limestone quarry operations,” he said.

A decision favoring RMI could have eroded the ability of counties to ensure that mining and other industries on federal lands meet local environmental standards, Peterson said in the release.

In her June 26 order, Judge Norrdin ruled that the county special use permit “does not authorize unrestricted or unregulated mining activities by RMI, nor does it insulate RMI from action by the BOCC.”

The judge also firmly rejected RMI’s allegations that the three county commissioners — John Martin, Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson — were biased in their handling of the permit violations, the release states.

She wrote, “The record reviewed by the court, including of the March and April 2019 hearings, reveals nothing to indicate actual bias on the part of the (commissioners) with respect to RMI’s non-compliance with the special use permit, and RMI’s assertions about bias are speculative.”

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com