July Glenwood Springs police standoff case continued; no preliminary hearing yet

The attempted murder case against a Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting his landlord and then firing at police officers during a July 14 standoff has been postponed to a new court date in December.

Craig Allen Robbins, 44, was before 9th District Judge James Boyd in Garfield County District Court on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.

Public defender, Alex Haynes, said he is in receipt of new information filed by the 9th District Attorney’s Office and waived further advising of the charges. The case filing was not immediately available on Tuesday, and details were not discussed at the hearing.

Robbins faces five counts of felony attempted murder and additional charges of false imprisonment and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He allegedly shot his landlord, Tom Parks, with a shotgun following an altercation over an eviction before barricading himself inside the residence in the 1000 block of Riverview Drive in Glenwood Springs with other tenants inside and shooting at responding law-enforcement officers.

Parks suffered a shotgun blast to the abdomen, while the others in the house were unharmed.

Robbins remains in the Garfield County Jail on a $2-million bond.

The case was postponed until the morning of Dec. 13 with no objection from Deputy DA Heidi Bauer. Haynes indicated he may request that a preliminary hearing or other more substantive proceeding be scheduled at that time.

At a July 26 hearing, the defense requested all discovery documents and reports associated with the case be shared. Haynes indicated then that a lack of information could jeopardize Robbins’ right to a defense. This is the second continuance since that time.

Haynes also said during the July hearing that the defense would not address Robbins’ bond amount. No mention of the bond was made Tuesday, either.

Pagni case also continued

In other court proceedings on Tuesday, the felony-menacing case against former New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni was postponed to Oct. 25.

He is accused of being drunk the night of July 29 and walking around his New Castle neighborhood with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle, pointing the muzzle of the gun into his neighbor’s chest during a confrontation on the man’s front porch.

Following the incident, Pagni was removed from his position as police chief. He has since been in treatment for addiction recovery, according to representations at previous court hearings.