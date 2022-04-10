Junior Achievement of the Roaring Fork Valley names Tess Vanderhoof as new program and volunteer coordinator

Junior Achievement of the Roaring Fork Valley (JARFV) is expanding its staff with the addition of Tess Vanderhoof. Vanderhoof is a longtime native of the Roaring Fork Valley and is experienced in nonprofit work, a news release states.

Vanderhoof will help expand JA programming in the Roaring Fork Valley with its current partners: Aspen School District, Roaring Fork School District, Garfield Re-2, and Garfield D-16.

Jake Lasko, district manager for JARFV, said in the release that he’s excited for the growth opportunity Vanderhoof brings to the organization.

“Tess comes with deep roots in this valley and will be able to use those and her other interpersonal skills to grow and improve JARFV’s presence locally.”

Vanderhoof is a third-generation Roaring Fork Valley local and over five-generation Colorado native; she grew up primarily in Glenwood Springs and graduated from Fort Lewis College in 2014 with a liberal studies bachelor’s degree.

Before joining the Junior Achievement Roaring Fork Valley team, she could be found steaming up lattes at your local java joint or providing vocational coaching for people with disabilities. Vanderhoof traveled the world extensively both during and after her time at Fort Lewis.

Her real favorite thing to do is spending time at home with her fiancé, their giant dog, tiny cat and two backyard chickens, the release states.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to take on this role and to have more opportunities to engage with the community moving forward,” Vanderhoof said in the release. “I have long been a fan of Junior Achievement, and being able to work side by side with Jake to grow JA’s local presence is really an honor.”

Tess Vanderhoof can be contacted at tess.vanderhoof@ja.org.202 .