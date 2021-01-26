Just one of three Glenwood City Council seats to be contested in April

There will be at least one contested race for Glenwood Springs City Council in the April 6 election.

Native Son Restaurant and Bar owner Ricky Rodriguez was the only non-incumbent candidate to submit his petition by the Monday deadline. He intends to run for the At-Large seat against incumbent Shelley Kaup.

Rodriguez was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday, but indicated in a text message that he plans to make a formal announcement about his City Council bid on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, unless a write-in candidate emerges in the next few days, it appears Ward 5 Councilor and current Mayor Jonathan Godes and recently appointed Ward 2 Councilor Ingrid Wussow will be running unopposed.

According to city of Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Hannah Klausman, no other candidate petitions were received by the 5 p.m. Monday deadline.

Kaup announced her bid for reelection on Jan. 14, while Godes and Wussow made their intentions known a few days later.

Rodriguez has been an often-outspoken critic of the city’s COVID-19 response and restrictions on restaurants and other businesses over the past year, including the city’s downtown mask requirement. Recently, he penned a guest column that ran in the Post Independent addressing some of those concerns.

