Kaup reelected to Glenwood Springs City Council
Mayor, Wussow win unopposed
Shelley Kaup retained her seat on the Glenwood Springs City Council, winning the at-large seat with 1,233 votes. Challenger Ricky Rodriguez received 605 votes in Tuesday’s city council election.
This will be Kaup’s second consecutive term, having served from 2007 through 2011, then being reelected in 2017.
“I’m so excited. I’m so humbled and honored by the vote. It really just pleases me and I look forward to working with the public,” Kaup said Tuesday night.
Kaup said her challenger ran a good, clean campaign and she was thankful he decided to run against her.
The Post Independent reached out to Rodriguez, who did not respond before the deadline.
“It’s nice to have that community conversation,” Kaup said.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to a more normal life and being able to talk to people face to face. Really just get back to the basics of government.”
Mayor Jonathan Godes and Council Member Ingrid Wussow ran uncontested, both retaining their seats.
Wussow won 305 votes in Ward 2. Godes won 230 votes in Ward 5.
A total of 1,854 ballots were cast.
The winning candidates will be sworn in at the April 15 city council meeting.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
