Kelsie Goodman leaving RFHS for school leadership position in Iowa

Kelsie Goodman, whose popularity as vice principal at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale prompted a student “waffle in” in her support after she was passed over for the principal’s job last year, is leaving at the end of the school year for a school leadership position in Iowa.

Goodman made the public announcement in a letter to RFHS staff, students and parents on Tuesday, saying she has accepted an administrative position at a middle school near her hometown. Her resignation will be effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

"It has been an honor to serve as the vice principal of this dynamic school for four years," her letter reads. “I have loved being a part of its rich diversity, its storied history, its love of all things weird, its laudable accomplishments, its rich community value, its incredible students and its above-and-beyond teachers.”

She goes on to say that the new position gives her an opportunity to be closer to family.

Last year, Goodman applied for the head principal’s position at Roaring Fork after former principal Drew Adams announced that he would be leaving. Students and parents rallied in her support when she didn’t get the job, and some students threatened a walk-out in protest.

Instead, Goodman helped talk them into having a “waffle-in” one April morning to show unity as a school community and to celebrate the school’s many successes.

Current RFHS Principal Brett Stringer, who did get the chief principal’s job, praised Goodman’s leadership at the school and her work to build a positive student culture.

"Over the past four years, the story of Roaring Fork High School has been centered on building a strong culture, where students feel valued​ and trusted,” Stringer said in a Roaring Fork School District news release announcing Goodman’s resignation.

“Kelsie’s leadership and energy is a huge part of that story," he said. Stringer started at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year and said he has "appreciated our short time as a leadership team and look forward to building on what she built."

Goodman’s impact will be missed by the Roaring Fork School community, the release went on to state.

“We are all going to miss Kelsie for her kindness, hard work, and dedication to her students and colleagues," said Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein. "On behalf of the Roaring Fork Schools, I want to thank her for her years of service and congratulate her on her new leadership opportunity in her home state of Iowa. No matter how far she goes, she will always be a Roaring Fork Ram and a member of our crew.”

The school district will post the vice principal position at RFHS in the near future. For more information on how to become involved in the process, visit the hiring process page on the Roaring Fork School website.