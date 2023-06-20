Kiwanis Ball Race at Strawberry Days went fast, but never lacked in excitement

The Kiwanis Ball Race or launch, rather.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

This year’s Kiwanis Ball Race became more of a ball launch at Strawberry Days, but they never dropped the ball on that event itself.

One of the trickiest aspects of moving Strawberry Days from Sayre Park to Two Rivers Park was how to reconfigure the Kiwanis Ball Race.

Charlie Willman examines the distance of the balls from the “launch site.” Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

“We have a couple of engineers in our club, and they decided, we know what to do,” said Rolf Hermanson, former Glenwood Springs Kiwanis president. “We’re gonna make a ball jump and make these balls fly. So they made this monstrosity and we love it.”

Last year, it was on the new sidewalk along Devereux Road, but no one could watch it there, said Charlie Willman, Kiwanis member and ball race chair.

This year, they landed on more of a ball drop and launch.

Members of the club showed up a few days early to set up the contraption after the engineers, Bob Littler and Bob Pattillo, worked for a couple weeks making the perfect design for an eventful race.

“They spent hours upon hours,” Hermanson said. “Thank God they’re retired. They’ve got plenty of time on their hands.”

Sunday’s drop and launch was a success, and they were able to make them all fly as predicted. The event did have three winners, selling 2,546 balls.

“I walked through and probably sold about $300 worth of tickets just walking through the park,” Willman said.

At first prize for $2,000 was Mark Gould Jr., second for $1,000 was John Goss and third for $500 was Christine Smally.

Children big and small rush to clean up the balls from the landing zone. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Many town contributors donated ahead of time for the structure to be built, and all of the proceeds, besides the prizes, went to local students, like scholarships and Mock Trial, WindWalkers Therapeutic Riding Center and helmets for Bike Rodeo.

After the balls were measured and placings were announced, they invited the children around the perimeter to collect the balls, and the little ones did not hesitate.

“The balls are being collected faster than they flew out,” Hermanson said.