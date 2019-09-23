KraveKar restaurant delivery service hits Glenwood’s streets

Courtney Madden, KraveKar owner, delivers food to a customer during a recent lunch rush.

Provided/KraveKar

A new, local restaurant food delivery service called “KraveKar” has arrived in Glenwood Springs.

“We have such a thriving restaurant industry in Glenwood,” said Courtney Madden, KraveKar owner. “The food delivery market nationwide. It’s a huge industry and it’s growing all the time.”

Although Madden did not invent the online and mobile food ordering concept, the Glenwood Springs resident of 20 years wanted to bring the idea to her hometown.

“The name KraveKar is our name,” Madden said of the entirely local brand. “It’s only here.”

The new delivery service went live this summer, in partnership with area restaurants that don’t offer their own delivery.

Customers can access the service in two ways.

Utilizing a smartphone, customers may download the KraveKar app and place orders directly through it, or order online at kravekar.com

“There is no cash,” said Madden. “It’s all done on credit card.”

Additionally, the KraveKar App and website display each restaurant’s menu for customers to select from.

“You just touch the items that you want, you put your credit card through and we show up with the food,” said Madden.

KraveKar delivers from seven restaurants in Glenwood Springs, including: KC’s Wing House, Local On Cooper, May Palace, Spanglish Mexican American Kitchen, Smoke Modern Barbeque, the Riviera Supper Club and Las Palmas.

“I am in talks with like ten other restaurants,” said Madden. “It takes a little while to get the restaurant owners on board because, even though it’s going on all over in the big cities, it’s a new concept here.”

Between Glenwood Springs’ nearly 10,000 residents and its hundreds of thousands of annual visitors, Madden believed there was a need for a local food delivery service like KraveKar.

With the exception of No Name, currently KraveKar only delivers to Glenwood Springs addresses.

KraveKar delivers seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. and until 30 minutes before its last participating restaurant closes.

According to Madden, delivery typically takes between 20 to 30 minutes and delivery fees start at $2.

Those wishing to place larger delivery orders ahead of time may do so hours or even days in advance, explained Madden.

“It gives people choices they didn’t have before as far as delivery,” said Madden. “The customers get the benefit of having the food where they need it.”

mabennett@postindependent.com