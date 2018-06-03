La Plata’s 416 Fire has grown to 1,974 acres with only 10 percent containment

La Plata County's 416 Fire, which started burning Friday 10 miles north of Durango, had grown to 1,974 acres by Saturday night with only 10 percent containment.

U.S. Highway 550 remains closed between mile markers 35.5 and 43.5, according to a Facebook post by La Plata County. Authorities say 825 homes are still evacuated while another 760 are on pre-evacuation notice. Saturday's weather, including 3 to 5 mph winds and 10 mph gusts, helped limit the fire's growth, according to the county.

More than 200 people are fighting the fire, including 20 air resources, 14 engines and four hotshot crews.

La Plata County manager Joanne Spina declared a state of local disaster in the unincorporated areas of the county because of the fire and ongoing exceptional drought conditions, according to a Friday night update on the county's Facebook page.

