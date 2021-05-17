Lack of employees leads to closure of Fiesta Guadalajara in Glenwood Springs
Fiesta Guadalajara in Glenwood Springs has closed.
The restaurant’s general manager, Alex Sanchez, said the restaurant’s last day was May 9.
“We’re done,” Sanchez said in a phone interview Monday. “Between everything with COVID and not having enough employees, we had to close.”
The fate of the 17,325-square foot property, including the restaurant and adjacent parking lot, is up to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, who own the property, Sanchez said.
According to the Garfield County Assessor’s Office, the property’s actual value was assessed at roughly $1.02 million this year.
Sanchez said the restaurant was unable to keep the restaurant staffed, and even tried bringing employees from it’s Grand Junction location to Glenwood Springs, which is a 173-mile round trip.
“We couldn’t keep enough employees there,” Sanchez said.
“Nobody came through to ask for jobs and the ones we had quit on us for no good reasons,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez added that Fiesta Guadalajara may come back to Glenwood Springs in the future.
As far as what will happen to the property, Sanchez said he had no idea.
The restaurant located in Grand Junction will remain open, Sanchez said.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
