Lady Demons multi-sport stars Breauna Sorensen, Mattéa Enewold sign to run track, play volleyball collegiately

Mattéa Enewold, left, and Breauna Sorensen pose for pictures surrounded by teammates and coaches during their dual signing ceremony on Tuesday at Glenwood Springs High School.

John Stroud/Post Independent

After helping lead the Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team to the 5A state semifinals this winter, seniors Breauna Sorensen and Mattéa Enewold are taking their talents to some different dimensions.

Both multi-sport athletes for four years at Glenwood, Sorensen signed her letter of intent this week to run track and field for Metropolitan State University of Denver, while Enewold signed to play volleyball at Ottawa University in Kansas.

“I wanted a place where I could be close to home, and be close for family and friends to come to the meets,” Sorensen said of the Roadrunners, who compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the Division II level.

“I really like the community, which will be something different for me, and I liked the coaches and the environment there,” Sorensen said of Metro.

Already in the first meet of her final high school track season, Sorensen won the long jump at last week’s Rifle Invitational with a jump of 16 feet, 2 inches. She placed 10th at the 4A state championships last spring, going 16-6.25, and went 16-10 at the 4A Western Slope League meet as a junior.

Sorensen said she hopes to surpass 18 feet this season and also work on sprint speed, which could improve her scholarship offer at Metro where she plans to study sports management.

Enewold said Ottawa University should be a nice fit for her to study psychology and improve her volleyball skills at the NAIA level.

“It’s a tight little community that’s a lot like home, and that’s what I want,” she said. “Just moving on to that next level and getting the experience with a new team and new coaches, that will help me improve a lot.”

Enewold helped lead the Lady Demons last fall to a 15-10 overall record, and a 4-6 finish in the tough 4A Western Slope League.

She led the team with 77 blocks and 3.1 digs per set, with a total of 267 digs and 435 assists on the season, according to Maxpreps stats.