Lake Christine Fire: Evacuations ordered in Old Town Basalt as fire grows to 2,377 acres

Additional evacuations were ordered in Basalt on Wednesday as federal and local firefighters struggled to get a grip on the Lake Christine Fire.

Officials ordered the evacuation of Homestead Trail Park, the Wilds development, Ridge Road, Pinion and Cedar Drive at 12:50 p.m. All those neighborhoods are in the hills above downtown Basalt. A shelter was established Tuesday night at Basalt High School.

At 1:24 p.m., the evacuation order was expanded to include Homestead Drive, Sopris Drive, Tucker, Hillside, Longhorn and all addresses on the north side of Midland Avenue. That demonstrated the rapidly changing conditions. A pre-evacuation notice was issued for those neighborhoods just 12 minutes earlier. Basalt police and other law officers were going door to door to enforce the mandatory evacuation.

The midvalley looked, sounded and smelled like a combat zone by late morning Wednesday with a constant buzz of aircraft battling the wildland fire, black and white smoke rising in dramatic columns and the smell of charred vegetation hanging in the air. The activity carried over to the afternoon.

Two helicopters dumping buckets of water circled the fire site, which was estimated at 330 acres but growing at mid-morning. Two small aircraft and one tanker made numerous rounds to dump fire retardant on the area.

The fire continued to move northwest toward Basalt Mountain Wednesday early afternoon but as westerly winds picked up, the wildland fire also burned back to the east. Once it reached a pre-determined location, the neighborhoods closer to Basalt were evacuated.

They join the neighborhoods that were evacuated Tuesday night: Original Road, Silverado Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Sagewood Court and the Pineridge area.

Crews and the weather were able to quiet the Lake Christine Fire overnight Tuesday near Basalt but officials are worried about power lines in the area and the fire knocking out power in the Roaring Fork Valley, according to an update Wednesday morning.

Basalt town manager Ryan Mahoney on Wednesday morning said the fire "kept moving all night (and) the mild winds helped it from spreading too much," he said after being in contact with Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott.

"The worry at the moment is the wooden power lines, which if burned will knock out power from Aspen to Basalt and over the hill to Gypsum and Wolcott," Mahoney said.

Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson said Wednesday morning that aircrews will start attacking the fire at 9 a.m. and will be as aggressive as they can before 11 a.m., which is when winds and the temperature start to pick up. The National Weather Service forecast for Basalt on Wednesday calls for calm winds and a high of 84 degrees.

“The Lake Christine Fire is a high priority fire in the State of Colorado to the values at risk and the power infrastructure located nearby," Thompson said.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday morning update that 329 acres had been burned. It is zero percent contained and all evacuation orders remain in place for the Hillcrest, Silverado, Original, Pine Ridge and Sagewood neighborhoods, officials said.

Officials sent out a message this morning just before 11 a.m. to "anticipate evacuation orders to remain in place overnight." The evac center is at Basalt High School. Last night, few people stayed there and opted to say with friends in the valley.

Colorado Emergency Management tweeted the fire has burned 100 acres.

There are fire crews around the Aspen Junction and the Original Road area to protect structures. The fire burned above those areas. "There is a wild land crew cutting fire line between the Wilds and gun range in case the winds shift back toward town," Mahoney said.

Holy Cross Energy crews also are on the scene in case the powerlines are affected.

Mahoney and Thompson said the same aircraft crews from Tuesday will work the fire Wednesday, including the smaller slurry bomber.

Fire crews saw private drones flying in the area Tuesday night, and if that occurs Wednesday they will have to shutdown air operations.

Agencies working the fire also include the Basalt Fire District, Carbondale Fire District, Snowmass Wildcat Fire District, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Aspen Fire Department, United States Forest Service, Upper Colorado River Fire Team, Rifle Helitak, Colorado State Patrol, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Salvation Army and Red Cross, according to Eagle County officials.

The fire started Tuesday night around 6 p.m. when two people were shooting tracer rounds at the range on the Basalt State Wildlife Area. It grew to about 60 acres by 9 p.m. and more than 80 ground crews were on the scene into the evening.

Two people were cited for starting the fire at the range, according to Jessie Porter of the Eagle County Sheriff's Department.

Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson said Tuesday night they preserved evidence at the range and the two people cited were firing "tracer rounds." They were cooperative and talked with law enforcement officials, he said.

By Tuesday night, more than 80 firefighters along with two helicopters and a slurry plane attacked a wildfire.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Thompson said the winds had slowed and they were able to make multiple passes with the helicopters and slurry plane before dark.

He said departments from up and down the valley are helping with the fire, along with federal crews.

This is a developing story that will be updated.