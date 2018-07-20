Lake Christine Fire grows to 8,315 acres; community meeting set for Friday night

A public meeting to provide updates on the Lake Christine Fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night as the Type 2 Incident Management Team took over the fire Friday morning.

Officials said in a Friday morning update that that fire has grown to 8,315 acres after an active two days. The fire was reported at 7,700 acres Thursday afternoon. The community meeting will be at Basalt High School.

"Fire behavior was active on Thursday, with fire growth primarily occurring on top of Basalt Mountain," the update said. "Air resources, including three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and 3 helicopters, worked throughout the day Thursday to help cool the fire’s edge on the northwest corner."

Pre-evacuation notices were sent out Thursday evening. Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles and Taylor Road residents were placed on a pre-evacuation notice. Cedar Drive is on the hillside above Basalt. Seven Castles, with 100-plus homes, is in the lower Fryingpan Valley.

This is a developing story that will be updated.