Lake Christine Fire moves to 72 percent contained, crews learn Sunday morning

The Lake Christine Fire is 72 percent contained, firefighters learned Sunday morning during a briefing at the command center at Basalt High School.

Crews have been making headway on the fire's north side the past few days and used heavy slurry and water drops as well as fire lines on the ground to contain that section above Missouri Heights.

In a Facebook post early Sunday, officials said: "Firefighters at morning briefing learned that all of their hard work is paying off and the #LakeChristineFire is now 72 percent contained!!"