Lane closures in South Midland construction site to be lifted over holiday weekend

A flagger stops traffic on south Midland ahead of the lane closure due to on going construction.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Construction activities at the South Midland project site will be on break over Memorial Day weekend, said Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer.

Lane closures will pause starting at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28.

“Regularly scheduled work and lane closures will resume on Tuesday, June 1,” Starbuck said.

Following the Memorial Day break, lane closures will be extended by an hour to 4 p.m. while the Roaring Fork School District is out on summer vacation.

“This extra time will allow for a slightly longer work day for crews to boost productivity on project activities,” Starbuck said.

Motorists should anticipate a lane shift through the work area sometime within the next week.

“The traffic lane shift is necessary for access to the roadway for utility work,” Starbuck said. “Please follow signage and flagger instructions.”

Construction activities currently underway include utility work on storm drains, paving operations and shotcrete on soil nail retaining walls.

“Please note that the facing on the soil nail walls is not the final condition,” Starbuck said. “Project crews plan to apply a sculpted finish to the walls this fall.”

Work on the Black Hills Energy Midland project is 90% complete, according to the company’s spokesperson Carly West.

“The project is projected to be finished by the end of next week,” West said, adding that cleanup and asphalt patching will also be wrapped up by June 4.

Until then, 100-foot lane closures are planned at the intersections of Mt. Sopris Drive, Three Mile Road and Cardiff Road.

